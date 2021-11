A rare Antarctic penguin has been found on the shores of New Zealand, 3,000 km away from its home.The Adélie penguin is only the third of its kind to be found on New Zealand’s shores. They were last spotted in the country in 1962 and 1993.In this instance, the penguin was found by a local resident called Harry Singh who works on the beach at Birdlings Flat, a settlement south of the city of Christchurch. He was walking back home with his wife when he spotted the penguin, who has now been named Pingu by locals.“First I thought it (was)...

