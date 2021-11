Kanye West made a rare appearance on the Drinks Champs podcast on Thursday night and as expected, made a lot of noise with his statements and jokes. One of the things he said that raised eyebrows immediately was that signing Big Sean is the “worst thing” he’s ever done. “Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” Kanye said where he also brought up John Legend. “I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies… n**gas is scared.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO