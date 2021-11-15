ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Beautiful Mother Turtle In The Villages

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this beautiful mother turtle spotted in...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtle#Https

Comments / 0

Community Policy