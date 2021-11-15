ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russian satellite strike is viewed as provocative

By Paul Sonne, Missy Ryan and Christian Davenport
SFGate
 3 days ago

Russia conducted a strike against a Soviet-era satellite in space on Monday, creating more than 1,500 pieces of debris that U.S. officials said posed a reckless risk and showed Moscow's insincerity when it says it doesn't want to weaponize space. The test marked the first time that Russia has...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Russian#Soviet#State Department#Trackable#The Russian Embassy#The Washington Post
CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Country
Russia
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iola Register

American held in Russian prison goes on hunger strike

WASHINGTON — Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine and Fort Worth native serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia, has been on a hunger strike for five days to protest his detention and the violation of his rights. “We have received a report from an attorney that Trevor has begun...
PROTESTS
primenewsghana.com

Russian anti-satellite missile test sparks outrage

Astronauts on the ISS are increasingly having to take precautionary measures when fragments from old satellites and rockets come close. The US has condemned Russia for conducting a "dangerous and irresponsible" missile test that it says endangered the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The test blew up one...
MILITARY
arcamax.com

Debris from Russian anti-satellite test endangers space station crew

A Russian anti-satellite missile destroyed a satellite on Monday, spewing debris into orbit and endangering the International Space Station and its seven occupants, according to U.S. and British authorities. Russia fired an anti-satellite missile at one of its own satellites, generating more than 1,500 pieces of debris and hundreds of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy