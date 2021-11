Tons went wrong for Miami, but the Hurricanes found a way to come away with a 33-30 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. It took three Miami fumbles in the first half, one which was returned for a touchdown, for Georgia Tech to close in on the Hurricanes, who got up to a quick 14-0 lead on a pair of Tyler Van Dyke touchdowns to Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo before the Yellow Jackets eventually took a 21-17 lead in the second and into halftime.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO