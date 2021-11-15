ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lede || Season IV Episode VIII: New opportunities for growth

By Kalisha Whitman
Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of The Lede, we take a look at how Girl...

Golf Digest

The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cardinalpointsonline.com

In the Cards: Salo looks for growth in new season

The men’s basketball team is looking forward to taking the court for the first time in nearly two years. Since their last game, there has been a lot of turnover with new players coming in and older players leaving. For some players, they have seen the shut down of their sports as freshmen and are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as juniors. One of these players is communication studies junior forward Erik Salo. Salo started 21 of his 22 games and averaged 7.8 points per game shooting 69% from the field.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wuft.org

Santa Fe High School’s volleyball team boarded the bus for its biggest game of the year

The Santa Fe High School girls volleyball team is headed to the state championship yet again. In 2018 and 2019, the team finished as the state runner-up. In 2020, the Raiders lost to the eventual 4A champion Bishop Kenny in the regional finals. This year, the team beat Bishop Kenny on its way to the state championship game. The Raiders will play Fort Lauderdale’s Calvary Christian Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Fort Myers.
SANTA FE, FL
wuft.org

Oak Hall Eagles volleyball team heads to state final four

The Oak Hall School girls volleyball team is two wins away from claiming its third state title in school history. While the school made it to the state playoffs in 2014, Oak Hall has not won a playoff volleyball game in 11 years. Its last playoff titles were in 1999 and 1997, when former head coach Cari Martin led the Eagles.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Santa Fe High School volleyball team wins its first state championship

FORT MYERS — As the Santa Fe High School girls volleyball team finished its third set against Calvary Christian Academy, the team could celebrate a school first: it had won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A State Championship. Students, parents and faculty roared with cheer as the players formed a dogpile at center court.
SANTA FE, FL
