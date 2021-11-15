The Lede || Season IV Episode VIII: New opportunities for growth

The men’s basketball team is looking forward to taking the court for the first time in nearly two years. Since their last game, there has been a lot of turnover with new players coming in and older players leaving. For some players, they have seen the shut down of their sports as freshmen and are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as juniors. One of these players is communication studies junior forward Erik Salo. Salo started 21 of his 22 games and averaged 7.8 points per game shooting 69% from the field.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO