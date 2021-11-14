ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson Says Alfred Hitchcock Destroyed Grandmother Tippi Hedren’s Career

By Entertainment News
Cover picture for the articleDakota Johnson says her grandmother Tippi Hedren‘s experience in Hollywood went south due to the iconic director Alfred Hitchcock‘s “terrorizing” behavior. Hedren worked with the director in The Birds and Marnie, released in 1963 and 1964 respectively. She said of Hitchcock: “She's always been really honest...

Dakota Johnson Says Her Famous Grandmother Was “Terrorized” in Hollywood

Dakota Johnson comes from a line of Hollywood royalty: Her father, Don Johnson, and her mother, Melanie Griffiths, are both famed actors, while Griffiths’ mother, Tippi Hedren, was a silver screen star in the 1950s and 1960s. But in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Johnson spoke out for the first time about the negative experiences her grandmother had as a working actress.
