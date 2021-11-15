Boris Johnson commends PM Modi's climate ambitions at COP26

In recent times, it has become necessary to determine the quantity of runoff during the rainfall, which helps to estimate the flood risk and make plans to overcome the situation. The effect of global warming has increased the water level in the sea and rivers. The rainfall-runoff software can also be used to measure the water level of these sources, which is expected to boost the rainfall-runoff market. However, the developing cutting-edge technologies and mergers & acquisitions have lifted the market worldwide. Among the model types, the hydrological model is highly preferred for hydrologic investigation as it analyzes the flow of water in streams, rivers, and multiple natural and manmade sources.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO