Environment

Boris Johnson commends PM Modi's climate ambitions at COP26

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], November 15 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's climate ambition and initiatives at COP26. "India came up with some really impressive stuff on decarbonizing their power sector, decarbonizing their economy by 2030....

