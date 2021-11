Britain will sell warships and missiles to Ukraine after the Defence Secretary signed a new deal with the country amid tensions with Russia. Ben Wallace has agreed to enhance Ukraine’s naval capabilities in light of increasing Russian aggression, which has seen thousands of migrants camp out at the Polish border with Belarus for a second week. Warsaw has accused Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the crisis along with the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko.

