I'm Mary Louise Kelly on Capitol Hill, where after a weeklong recess, the House is back. And Democrats, with their wafer-thin majority, are back with a mission. They are hoping to pass President Biden's social spending package, the one known as Build Back Better. They are trying to get that done this week, but their return to Washington comes as President Biden's approval ratings hit new lows and inflation hits new highs and following big losses in the off-year election this month. Well, we have come to talk through what's at stake with Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, moderate Democrat from Virginia, former CIA officer-turned-politician. Let's go meet her.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO