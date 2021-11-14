ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Gossip: Meadow Walker Taylor Lautner, Kim Kardashian and More!

By Entertainment News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEADOW WALKER REVEALS SHE HAD A TUMOR REMOVED: Meadow Walker, 23, revealed she had a tumor removed a few years ago. She shared a shot of herself wearing a medical hair cover and fiducial markers, which are used for an MRI to create 3D scans on the brain, on her forehead....

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
Celebrity Gossip: Jake Gyllenhaal, Travis Barker, Jennifer Lawrence + More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S RUMORED CAT COMES TO HIS DEFENSE: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, has spoken out about the backlash her alleged owner has faced since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The cat wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “MEOUCH – y’all need to clam down and stop cyber bullying.” Although Gyllenhaal has never admitted to owning Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, he did admit to Yahoo in 2019 that he knew the feisty feline. https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV_MknJMO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
Kanye West Fury: Rapper Threatened Kim Kardashian To Take Their Kids? 'Off The Grid' Hitmaker Reportedly 'Jealous' Of KUWTK Star's Alleged Romance With Pete Davidson

Kanye West is, reportedly, plotting a revenge amid Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumors. Kim Kardashian shocked everyone when she filed for divorce in February, seeking to end her nearly seven-year marriage to Kanye West. The marriage of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and American rapper had become an endless source of celebrity news, brand sponsorship and family tohubohu.
You need to see Kim Kardashian’s crystal braid

We won’t lie, sometimes we see celebrities rocking certain hairstyles that leave us gasping. They have some of the best experts in the hair game at their beck and call, after all. But none of us were prepared for Kim Kardashian’s most recent hair look. Her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton,...
Pete Davidson celebrated 28th birthday with Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner

According to People, Kardashian West threw the Saturday Night Live star a birthday party at Jenner's home in Palm Springs, Calif. "Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch," an unnamed insider told the outlet. "They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."
Celebrity Gossip: Dorit Kemsley, Pete Davidson, InStyle and More!

VIDEO SHOWS RHOBH BREAK IN: A surveillance video of two masked men breaking into Dorit Kemsley‘s mansion was released by the LAPD. The video shows them shattering a window and then later, fleeing with items. The police said: “The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children. In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Model Skims Pajamas With Flavor Flav

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had an unexpected encounter with Flavor Flav. The social media influencer and the comedian are known for having quirky interests when it comes to their social circle and their fashion choices, and their latest Instagram debut aligns. The couple slipped on a matching Skims pajama set that featured a neutral plaid print. Kardashian paired the pants with a black tank top, while Davidson opted for a red graphic T-shirt and burgundy printed shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav (@flavorflavofficial) When it comes to Kardashian’s fashion aesthetic, she’s known as a...
Taylor Lautner to Marry Future Tay Lautner

In news that is very sweet but logistically a little confusing, Twilight star Taylor Lautner is set to marry his girlfriend of three years, Tay Dome. Lautner and Dome both posted photos of the proposal to social media, with Dome writing, “my absolute best friend” and “I cannot wait to spend forever with you.” On his Instagram, Lautner added, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” alongside a snapshot of the couple amidst rose petals, candles, and a neon sign reading “Lautner,” which we can only assume means Dome is taking her fiancé’s last name. Friends and family of the pair celebrated in the comments, with Lautner’s Twilight co-star Nikki Reed writing, “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow! Congrats to you both,” and Patrick Schwarzenegger adding, “I’ll be the flower boy.” Dome, who is a registered nurse and YouTuber, met Lautner through his sister, Makena Lautner, back in 2018. “My best friends are getting MARRIED,” Makena wrote on Dome’s Instagram post. Check out photos below, and congrats to the happy Taylors!
Taylor Lautner announces engagement to Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner is engaged to Tay Dome. The 29-year-old actor has taken to social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, posting some behind-the-scenes photos of the special moment on his Instagram account. Taylor captioned his post: "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true (sic)"
Conan O’Brien Reveals 'SNL' Staff 'Always Dated The Big' Celebrities As Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Continue To Make Headlines

Ok! - Kim Kardashian Reveals 'This Year Has Been Challenging' Following Kanye West Split, Reality Star Is Trying To Stay 'Positive'. Kim Kardashian Reveals 'This Year Has Been Challenging' Following Kanye West Split, Reality Star Is Trying To Stay 'Positive'. It seems that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's rumored romance...
Kim Kardashian's Skims x Fendi launch made $1M in 1 minute, more news

Kim Kardashian's Fendi x Skims launch makes $1M in 1 minute. Last week, WSJ Magazine honored Skims creator Kim Kardashian West as its Brand Innovator of 2021. This week, reality star-turned billion dollar brand magnate proved why. On Nov. 9, Kim launched Fendi x Skims, her new shapewear and clothing collaboration with the famed Italian luxury brand. According to TMZ, the capsule collection sold $1 million worth of products in its first 60 seconds on the market. The pieces range in price from $100 to $4,200 (the cost of the brown leather dress Kim donned for her WSJ Awards honor). By the end of the day, they were "essentially sold out," TMZ reported. Note to Pete Davidson: Next romantic dinner for two's on Kim.
Taylor Lautner Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend and Influencer, Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner is officially off the market. The 29-year-old Twilight star proposed Thursday night to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, a 23-year-old social media influencer and registered nurse. Lautner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of the proposal. “11.11.2021,” he captioned a photo of him...
Drake, Kim Kardashian & More Release Statements Following Travis Scott’s Festival Tragedy

Drake is the latest to make a statement regarding the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The rapper made a surprise appearance onstage with Scott in Houston on Friday. The concert left eight people dead and dozens injured after a crowd surge. “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” Drake wrote on Instagram late Monday night. “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and...
