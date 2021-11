PANAMA CITY - Fleming Island High swimmming; noted for groups of four fast swimmers for nearly a decade’s worth of gold medals, will look to two individual swimmers; sophomore Maryn McDade and senior Alec Bilyeu to bring the hardward home this week at the Class 3A championship meet to be held in Stuart on Sat., Nov. 13. One tragic note on the region week of state meet preparation was the tragic injury to freshman diver Ava Brinkman in a practice dive accident earlier in the week. Brinkman, with a district score above 500 points, was a clear favorite to earn a state title in her event.

FLEMING ISLAND, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO