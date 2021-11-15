Traverse City Woman ‘Upcycles’ Vacant Home

Candace Raimi wasn’t fully committed to buying a house, having recently moved to Traverse City in the spring. But her dog wanted more room to run.

Then, an opportunity fell in front of her.

Raimi, a realtor, is partnering with Andy Gale, Founder of Bay Area Recycling for Charities, and Jess Glowacki, ECOPHI Architecture, to take a vacant home in Traverse City and turn it into something new in Cedar.

Gale uses the term ‘upcycled’ because the house is being used as is.

“It spoke to me for the sustainability,” says Raimi. “The fact that this house behind me will not end up in a landfill rather it will be recycled- ‘upcycled.'”

The foundation is already poured for the roughly 1,500 square feet house. To repurpose the home elsewhere, it will need to be sectioned off into three parts and then moved.

The home should go up quickly, sometime in January. This process of upcycling is less expensive than if Raimi were to build a whole new house on the property she says was relatively inexpensive.

“It is going to be a little bit more affordable for me,” says Raimi. “I’m not sure I would have been able to build a house, a new house, if this had not been the project.”

The owners of the vacant home on Hammond Street were looking to get rid of the house so the land could be turned into a natural area for wildlife.

Gale says he was on a deconstruction project for an Empire hardware store, when the owners found him and asked for their property to be looked at.

Gale and Glowacki wanted to know what to do with the house and then they learned Raimi was in the market for a home.

“I was the first person to come along to believe in them and believe in this project,” says Raimi. “It’s not necessarily about me but about what these two men are trying to accomplish.”

The home will not only be saving money in labor and materials. It also saves 40 tons of waste from going into the landfill.

“We have limited landfill space and we have limited resources,” says Gale. “Our population on this planet keeps going up and up. Today, people might not find this important but 100 years from now this is going to be more of the way things are treated.”

With labor shortages and housing shortages in the region, the project is a solution to both.

“I find that this is a great solution of salvaging materials and having those materials at a lower cost and definitely being able to produce a structure at a lower cost, thus providing much needed help to the housing shortage that we have,” says Gale.

The hope is to provide this opportunity to other people in the area.

“People see the house that they grew up in or grandma and grandpas cottage. They see that nostalgic value and perhaps its something that they might deconstruct, the house, and reconstruct it into another building they are going to use for themselves,” says Gale.