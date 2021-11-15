Woman who won freedom from prison in 2011 dies of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. — Executive Director of One Voice, Nsombi Lambright, has announced Jamie Scott, of the Scott sisters, died just after 4 p.m. Nov. 9 from COVID-19-related health complications. Jamie Scott and her sister, Gladys Scott, were given double life sentences for a robbery that netted $11. According to court...
A juror involved in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed on Thursday for saying a joke that references the Kenosha police shooting—captured on a cellphone video—that involved a Black man in Wisconsin. According to NBC News, a juror, identified as Juror No. 7, was being led to his car...
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
Rolling Loud New York had plenty of exciting moments for performers and attendees alike – unfortunately, the event also saw the arrest of Fetty Wap and five others before the rapper could make it on stage for his set. On Friday, November 5th, the “My Way” hitmaker was released after posting a $500,000 bond.
In Harris County, Texas, two Black boys reportedly watched their brother be beaten to death by their mother's white boyfriend. The surviving children were reportedly abandoned to live in the Houston-area apartment alone with their brother's decomposing body for nearly a year, according to authorities.
According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an...
A US policeman, already facing up to 20 years in prison for leaking a video of his fellow officers slapping and swearing at a dying black man, has been removed from his force for alleged misconduct. Sergeant Javier Esqueda, a 27-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department in the suburbs...
A mother says her neighbour called the police to complain about her car – specifically, the pink plastic one her child drives.“So, my neighbour called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the mom, Alicia Rivera, said on TikTok. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”In a series of videos, police officers can be seen inspecting the small toy vehicle in Ms Rivera’s driveway, which appears to be somewhere in New York state. One of those videos has gone viral, garnering over 1.6m views.According to Ms Rivera, her neighbor called 911 because...
The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — The state of Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years Wednesday by putting a local killer to death at his request. David Neal Cox died at 6:12 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter at a home in Sherman in 2010.
Two people were arrested on Thursday after a child was born in a home while the parents were on drugs. Police say the child had not received any medical care and the mother admitted to using drugs while she was pregnant.
A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
A Louisiana board on Wednesday granted parole to Henry Montgomery, whose Supreme Court case was instrumental in making freedom possible for hundreds of people sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole when they were juveniles. Montgomery, 75, was convicted in the 1963 killing of East Baton Rouge...
A 60-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly keeping her daughter's body inside her bathroom for five years. The cause of the victim's death has not been identified yet. The shocking incident that occurred in the Kuwaiti city of Salmiya came to light Wednesday after the victim's brother approached police....
Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
Julia V. Biryukova and Sky Elijah MetalwalaNY Daily News. In 1994, 12-year-old Julia Biryukova and her parents emigrated to Bellevue, Washington, from Ukraine. At 15, she met 21-year-old Solomon Metalwala, who owned a successful convenience store. The pair began dating and eventually married in 2003. Julia worked at the store alongside her husband.
