Jennifer Aniston Talks Reality of COVID, Friendship

Jennifer Aniston will receive the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, which will take place Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Steve Carell, Aniston’s co-star on The Morning Show, will present her with the award, which recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media. Previous recipients have included Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Barbra Streisand, Jodie Foster and Barbara Walters.
Aniston will be honored alongside some of Hollywood’s most influential women at the invite-only WIE gala, which is attended by 600 industry leaders and VIPs. The event coincides with...
Comments / 0