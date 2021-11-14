Paris Hilton’s Epic Wedding Spills Into the Weekend

Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Kathy showed up to the wedding with her hair and makeup done, wearing a white wrap dress adorned with pink hearts. Once she got inside the ceremony, she changed into her glamorous mother-of-the-bride dress. The black gown featured a seashell design and had sheer sleeves.
Comments / 0