Paris Hilton’s Epic Wedding Spills Into the Weekend

Paris Hilton is set to star in a new documentary series about her upcoming nuptials with Carter Reum. Here’s all you need to know!. Paris Hilton is getting married! The reality star, who shot to fame thanks in part to her role on The Simple Life, is returning to our screens with a new series titled Paris In Love. The documentary will follow the blonde beauty as she prepares to say “I do” to Carter Reum. She started dating the entrepreneur at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020. They have been spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and it became clear very quickly that Paris was totally smitten with him. Carter eventually popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13, 2021.

