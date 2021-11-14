ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Hilton’s Epic Wedding Spills Into the Weekend

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the celebration continue! Paris Hilton and Carter Reum continued their epic wedding celebration this weekend with a carnival at the Santa Monica Pier. The 40-year-old wore a Barbie-inspired wedding outfit Friday night: a full-length, asymmetrical hot pink gown...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hollywood Life

Nicky Hilton Looks Gorgeous In Sheer, Lace Pink Gown At Paris Hilton’s Wedding – Photos

Nicky Hilton looked absolutely stunning at her sister Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11, when she wore a sheer lace long-sleeve pink gown. Nicky Hilton, 38, attended her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on November 11, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her dress. The mother-of-two put her fabulous figure on display in her fitted pink gown and she definitely stole the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kathy Hilton Wears Seashell Dress With Sheer Sleeves For Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Kathy showed up to the wedding with her hair and makeup done, wearing a white wrap dress adorned with pink hearts. Once she got inside the ceremony, she changed into her glamorous mother-of-the-bride dress. The black gown featured a seashell design and had sheer sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Farrah Aldjufrie Was Breathtaking in Her Bridesmaid Gown at Paris Hilton's Wedding

Farrah Aldjufrie was a dazzling bridesmaid at her cousin Paris Hilton's November 11 wedding. For the lavish nuptials, Farrah stunned in a custom pink gown by Alice + Olivia. The floor-length dress featured short sleeves, a v-neckline, and beautiful lace detailing. Farrah shared a photo in the gown on Instagram, writing, "Magical day celebrating our incredibly beautiful bride."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Lele Pons
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Evan Ross
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Diplo
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Barron Hilton
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Nicky Hilton
Person
Kathy Hilton
Person
Paula Abdul
HollywoodLife

Carter Reum: 5 Things To Know About Paris Hilton’s Husband After Their Bel-Air Wedding

Paris Hilton and entrepreneur Carter Reum tied the knot on Thursday, Nov. 11! Here’s what you need to know about her husband. Paris Hilton, 40, is officially off the market! The hotel heiress/DJ/pop culture icon confirmed she married beau Carter Reum, 40, in Bel-Air on Thursday, Nov. 11. Paris looked stunning in a Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with floral appliqué details and a romantic veil.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Stuns in Sequined Bustier, Satin Skirt & Saint Laurent Sandals at Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Ashley Benson made a chic appearance at Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum. The star-studded reception kicked off at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate on Thursday for the three-night affair. There will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday and another black-tie event on Saturday. Other it-girls, such as Emma Roberts and Bebe Rexha, were also in attendance to celebrate the union. The “Spring Breakers” actress opted for a sleek black look from head to toe. Her dress had a sequined bustier with plunging neckline on top and a satin skirt with a high-leg slit on the bottom....
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Stunned in a Glamorous Black Gown at Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kathy Hilton turned up the glamour to celebrate her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend stunned in a black embellished gown while attending her daughter’s nuptials on November 11. After previously getting a closer look at Paris’ breathtaking wedding gown, we’re now getting a first...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Performers#Wedding Gown
HollywoodLife

Kim Richards Sparkles In Sequined Black Gown For Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kim Richards looked absolutely gorgeous at Paris Hilton & Carter Reum’s wedding on November 11. She wore a sparkling black gown to celebrate her niece’s nuptials. Kim Richards, 57, stole the show at her niece, Paris Hilton’s, wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Kim looked stunning when she arrived in this outfit and it was definitely a day to remember as she supported her niece, Paris. Kim rocked a long-sleeved, sequined black gown for the occasion. Kim’s dress had a high neckline and covered her svelte figure, hugging every inch of her body down to her ankles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hollywood Life

Demi Lovato Gets A Standing Ovation Performing ‘I Will Always Love You’ At Paris Hilton’s Wedding

The ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ singer treated the newlyweds to an intimate performance of some of their biggest hits at the reception!. Demi Lovato took the stage at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s wedding reception to serenade the bride and groom and celebrate their marriage on Thursday, November 11. The 29-year-old pop star got a standing ovation when they delivered an amazing performance of Dolly Parton’s hit song “I Will Always Love You,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Nicole Richie Attends Longtime Friend, Paris Hilton’s Wedding In Sleeveless Black Gown

Nicole Richie attended her longtime friend, Paris Hilton’s, wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11 & she looked fabulous. It was a day to remember as Paris Hilton and Carter Reum officially got married on Nov. 11, and Paris’s longtime friend, Nicole Richie, 40, was in attendance. The mother-of-two looked fabulous at the wedding and we have to admit, we were a bit surprised to see her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Planning’ A Romantic ‘Rendezvous’ For After Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are reportedly planning a get-together ‘on the DL’ after Paris Hilton’s wedding according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL. The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to heat up! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, who shared a kiss with the comedian, 27, on a Saturday Night Live sketch, is reportedly “already planning a rendezvous” with Pete after her friend Paris Hilton‘s upcoming wedding. “She is trying to do this on the DL,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton’s Documentary: Everything To Know About Her Peacock Wedding Series, Paris In Love

Paris Hilton is set to star in a new documentary series about her upcoming nuptials with Carter Reum. Here’s all you need to know!. Paris Hilton is getting married! The reality star, who shot to fame thanks in part to her role on The Simple Life, is returning to our screens with a new series titled Paris In Love. The documentary will follow the blonde beauty as she prepares to say “I do” to Carter Reum. She started dating the entrepreneur at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020. They have been spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and it became clear very quickly that Paris was totally smitten with him. Carter eventually popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy