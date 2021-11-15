Woman, baby killed in crash in Iowa
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota woman and her 1-year-old baby died in a crash in northwestern Iowa that also injured four others, including the woman’s two other children, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 71 and 120th Street northeast of Spirit Lake in Dickinson County, the patrol said. A patrol investigation found that an eastbound car driven by Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, Minnesota, ran a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Allen Weinzetl, 63, also of Jackson, Minnesota.
Nelson and her 1-year-old son, Symere Williams, died in the crash, Sioux City television station KTIV reported . Nelson’s daughters, ages 5 and 6, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
Weinzetl and his passenger, 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, also were injured and taken to hospitals.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 3