Woman, baby killed in crash in Iowa

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota woman and her 1-year-old baby died in a crash in northwestern Iowa that also injured four others, including the woman’s two other children, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 71 and 120th Street northeast of Spirit Lake in Dickinson County, the patrol said. A patrol investigation found that an eastbound car driven by Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, Minnesota, ran a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Allen Weinzetl, 63, also of Jackson, Minnesota.

Nelson and her 1-year-old son, Symere Williams, died in the crash, Sioux City television station KTIV reported . Nelson’s daughters, ages 5 and 6, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Weinzetl and his passenger, 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, also were injured and taken to hospitals.

