Three Hopewell Residents Arrested After Incident at Fingerlakes Inn

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Galen man after an investigation into a domestic incident. Deputies arrested Kevin L. Horning, age 41, of Clyde Marengo Road in the Town of Galen. Mr. Horning was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with another family member that turned physical when he threw hot coffee in the victims face causing injury. Mr. Horning was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Mr. Horning was arraigned in CAP court on 11/17/21 at 7:00 p.m. where he was ROR’d by the presiding Judge. Mr. Horning is to appear in the Town of Galen Court on 12/1/2021 at 8:30 a.m. for further court proceedings.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO