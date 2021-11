Major League Soccer on Monday released its list of finalists for its various end of season awards and unsurprisingly, Atlanta United and USMNT center back Miles Robinson is in contention for the Defender of the Year award. He is up against Yeimar Gómez of the Seattle Sounders and USMNT teammate Walker Zimmerman of Nashville SC, who is the reigning MLS Defender of the Year.

