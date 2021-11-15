ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas doctor suspended for ‘spreading dangerous misinformation’ on COVID-19

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14c3IN_0cxbxglE00

HOUSTON ( KXAN ) — Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas has suspended privileges for an ear, nose and throat doctor after she tweeted several opinions on COVID-19 vaccines, including advising patients from getting it.

A hospital representative confirmed the suspension of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden to the Washington Post . Houston Methodist said Bowden was “spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science.”

The hospital said she only recently joined staff and was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bowden tweeted earlier this month that she was “shifting focus to treating the unvaccinated” due to the “current climate and writing on the wall.” She also promoted experimental treatments over the FDA-approved coronavirus vaccines.

Fox News Channel viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods, study finds

In a Twitter thread , Houston Methodist elaborated, saying in part: “These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients.”

Houston Methodist said it “does not and will never” deny care to a patient based on their vaccination status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bszsU_0cxbxglE00
(Screen capture of Houston Methodist Hospital tweet via Twitter)

Bowden also promoted the usage of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin — even though it’s not FDA-approved for COVID-19 treatment and is overwhelmingly shown to have next-to-zero efficacy.

Bowden previously made headlines after the wife of one of her patients sued Texas Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth to allow Bowden to give her husband, who’d been hospitalized for over a month, ivermectin treatment. During court testimony , Bowden claimed she had treated over 2,000 COVID-19 patients successfully with the drug, the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reports.

While the request was originally granted, Texas Huguley filed an appeal. The decision of whether or not Bowden will be allowed to treat patient Jason Jones is now on hold pending arguments and review.

Pfizer CEO calls people who spread vaccine misinformation ‘criminals’

Bowden’s attorney, Steven Mitby told the Washington Post his client is “not anti-vaccine,” but that she “believes that people should have a choice and believes that all people, regardless of vaccine status, should have access to the same high-quality health care.”

Bowden is the owner of a private practice in downtown Houston, which offers salt cave inhalation (where a person sits inside an enclosure and breathes in pink Himalayan salt) and infrared sauna — something that’s typically a spa treatment — as COVID-19 remedies.

On Monday, Bowden gave an interview with Houston-based conservative radio host Michael Berry in an episode called “Cancelled For COVID.”

KXAN reached out to Bowden’s attorney for comment and did not hear back by publication time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio doctors talk COVID-19’s harm to kids’ mental health, recent increase in infections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Top medical leaders from around Ohio raised the alarm Thursday on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental and behavior health of children. “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for people of all ages, but including young people,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
WOWK 13 News

More childhood COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — By now the vast majority of the oldest population in West Virginia has been vaccinated, but not so much for the youngest people. There have been 970 new cases in the past day, but active cases have held steady in the range of 6,400. The numbers raising the most concern are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy