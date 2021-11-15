ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Administrator (Part-time)

 5 days ago
Are you looking for a part-time administration role in a charity where you can make a positive difference in people's lives?

Do you have at least two years administration experience, preferably within a learning and development environment?

If yes, you will love this part-time role.

You will be using your natural communication skills to develop and maintain positive relationships with the charity's stakeholders, staff, new and existing customers, people with learning disabilities, autistic people, and their families on the phone, by email, and face to face.

Experience

At least two years admin experience working preferably in a learning and development team and /or training provider. It would help you excel in the role if you had the experience of providing administrative support for accredited qualifications.

Knowledge

You will have sound knowledge of Information Technology including Microsoft packages, good knowledge of managing databases, Learner Management Systems (LMS) like Moodle. Knowledge of Customer Relationship Management systems, Sales Force experience is also desirable.

Competencies

You must have excellent organisational and time management skills, with great communication skills and the ability to work as a team player.

It will be really important to be a people person with the ability to build good rapport to achieve the charity's shared goals.

***Please note the annual salary of 18.5k is the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE). This is a pro-rata salary based on part-time hours of between 24 to 30 hours a week (3-4 days). If you require flexibility this will suit you. Hybrid working is in operation and you will be required to be in the office at least one day a week***

