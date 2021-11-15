ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Dept COVID operations have moved out of the Ag Center

 5 days ago

All health dept COVID operations have moved out of the...

Nashville Parent

Williamson Co Health Dept Offering COVID-19 Vaccines for Children and Moving Operations to Franklin Clinic

The Williamson County Health Department will begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Wednesday, November 10th. Tennesseans ages 5 and up are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a vaccine may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
FOX59

Some local health departments have run out of pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Some local health departments have run out of pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. “We stared vaccinating children last Thursday,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department. “By Monday evening, we were out.” Madison County and Boone County don’t have any more pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now they’re waiting […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9. The newly reported case was a resident aged 65 or older. A summary of the cases in Perry County includes:. Active cases - 23 Released from isolation - 4,494. Deaths...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
penncapital-star.com

Pa. Health Dept.: 4K new cases of COVID-19; 2.6K hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 4,021 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1.6 million new cases since the start of the pandemic. As of midday Tuesday, 2,611 people were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 589 were in hospital intensive...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYTV

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. expects more shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for kids in upcoming weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Springfield Greene-County Health Department expect more COVID-19 vaccines designed for young children, ages 5 to 11, in the next few weeks. Aaron Schekorra, the Public Health Information Administrator for the Springfield Greene-County Health Department, said more vaccines should be on the way. “Those...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Dept of Health Offers Covid-19 Moderna Booster Clinics

The Greenwich Department of Health will be offering adult (18 years and older) COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine Booster Clinics by appointment only through the Vaccination Administration Management System (VAMS) program Guest Registration for scheduling a COVID-19 Vaccine (cdc.gov). Be sure to select COVID-19 vaccine and Booster dose when prompted. This Booster...
GREENWICH, CT
Paducah Sun

Pennyrile District Health Dept. begins COVID vax clinics for children 5, older

PRINCETON — The Pennyrile District Health Department now offers youth COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children as young as 5, following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Oct. 29. “We just wanted to create an opportunity in each county for parents who...
PRINCETON, KY
Wbaltv.com

State Center COVID-19 mass vaccination, testing site is fully operational

The state testing and mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Baltimore Convention Center moved and reopened several blocks north and west to a new facility at State Center. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. COVID-19 testing at the State Center facility take...
BALTIMORE, MD
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley Co. Health Dept. To Host Flu, COVID Vaccine Clinics This Month

St. E's Mammography van will also be available this month. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Booster shots, flu shots and mammography will be available this month in Ripley County. The Ripley County Health Department will host four upcoming events. The first is the Sunman Flu Clinic on Tuesday, November 16 from...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
news9.com

State Health Dept. Launches New Tool To Better Share COVID-19 Data

The Oklahoma State Health Department has launched a new tool to better show COVID-19 data. It's a map that shows vaccine rates, case rates, and more, broken up by zip code. Some of the data has already been available online but it’s now in a new format and according to the health department, easier to read. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says the new system is the result of feedback from the public. A lot of people complained that the data they wanted to find was not user-friendly.
OKLAHOMA STATE
betheladvocate.com

The Bethel Health Dept. is Now Offering Moderna Booster Vaccines Against COVID-19 at the Bethel Municipal Center

Report by Paula Antolini, November 17, 2021, 11:29PM EDT. MODERNA BOOSTER VACCINES NOW AVAILABLE AT TOWN HALL. The Bethel Health Department is now offering Moderna booster vaccines against COVID-19 at the Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center. Vaccines are administered in the General Purpose Room. Walk-in’s are welcome without an appointment on a first-come, first served basis, but if you would like to reserve a specific time, you may also schedule an appointment by calling the health department hotline at 203-794-8530. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 12:30pm.
