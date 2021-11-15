ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Receptionist x2 (Part-time, all year round)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9fSC_0cxbwsrF00

Sevenoaks School is currently seeking to appoint two part time Receptionists for the Sennocke Centre.

The Sennocke Sports Centre is a multi-million pound sports venue and is complemented by outlying pitches and hard courts, athletics track, astro pitches and pavilions. The facilities are built and maintained to the highest specification, enabling athletes and players to maximise their performance whilst actively reducing impact on the body and limiting injury.

Reporting and Delegations

The Receptionist will report to the Lead Receptionist or Duty Manager as appropriate.

Responsibilities include:

The main purpose of this role is to carry out receptionist duties for the Sports Centre as well as providing administrative assistance. There might be occasional daytime working in support of Events and Sports Course Enrolment days.

Please see Job Description for full details

The closing date for applications is 05/12/2021 at 23:59. The School retains the right to interview suitable applicants and appoint before the deadline.

Sevenoaks School is a Covid-19 secure environment. Interviews will be held in person in line with social distancing requirements.

Sevenoaks School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants will undergo appropriate child protection screening, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service. Registered Charity No. 1101358.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Primary lunch and play assistant (part time)

Salary: Ark Scale Band 3, Point 2, Full Time Equivalent: £22,206, Actual Salary working 11.15am to 1.30pm: £7,263 (32.7% Full Time Equivalent) Hours: 11.15am-1.30pm Monday-Friday, term-time only. The Role. The postholder will work with our pupils throughout the lunch and play session. The role might be based more inside, serving...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevenoaks School#The Lead Receptionist
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Primary Teacher (PPA Cover) - Part-time

PPA COVER TEACHER (MPR/UPR) – Part Time teacher to cover PPA 5 afternoons a week until May 2022 covering maternity. We are continuing to grow in size and reputation and are therefore looking to recruit a PPA Cover teacher until May 2022 as maternity cover. Are you an inspiring, creative...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Early Years Assistant (Including After School Care) - 30 Hours Pw Term Time Only - Part-time

St Michael’s Prep School is a co-educational day school with approximately 460 children aged 2-13, enjoying a beautiful location, overlooking 90 acres of land. Our state-of-the-art Pre-Prep building sets each child on a learning journey that is rich, active and inspiring. Children continue into the Prep School, taught by a large number of specialist professionals who work throughout the school to provide a rich array of curricular and co-curricular opportunities.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Support Officer (Part-Time)

Support Officer (Part-Time) Our client is recruiting Support Officers. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of shaping and delivering new and existing services to our client’s beneficiaries, providing vital support to those with an eating disorder or disordered eating. This role will offer essential work experience to individuals who are looking to work in the mental health and/or eating disorders field.
JOBS
The Guardian

Part Time Out of Hours Shift Coordinator (UK Based Remote)

Job Title: Part Time Out of Hours Shift Coordinator. We are currently looking to recruit a fully remote Out of Hours Shift Coordinator with a background in administration and customer service to join our First Response Team. In this role, you’ll be working as an extension of our First Response...
JOBS
The Guardian

Administrator (Part-time)

Are you looking for a part-time administration role in a charity where you can make a positive difference in people's lives?. Do you have at least two years administration experience, preferably within a learning and development environment?. If yes, you will love this part-time role. You will be using your...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

Executive Education: Programme Director & Client Project Tutor (part-time 22.5 hours per week)

IfM Engage, Institute for Manufacturing, University of Cambridge. Direct established professional development programmes for technology based or manufacturing companies that often incorporate team projects to solve real client problems. The role specifically includes supporting individual project teams through providing feedback on written assignments and presentations as well as delivering and facilitating learning sessions be they face to face or online. You will be joining an award-winning team, passionate about creating and delivering impactful learning opportunities based on the research outputs from the Institute for Manufacturing (IfM) and Department of Engineering at University of Cambridge. The salary for this role is up to £55,000pa pro-rata. Flexible working will be considered.
JOBS
The Guardian

External Testing Coordinator (part-time)

The High School External Testing Coordinator & Administrative Assistant works under the direction of the HS Principal and designees. This combined role is responsible for managing external testing for the High School and for performing administrative duties related to attendance and high school life. Responsibilities:. With the Office of Student...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Project Manager (part-time)

Prospectus is delighted to be working with our client to recruit a Project Manager who will lead the organisation’s implementation of the government funded Catch-up Project, being the first point of contact for schools, tutors and governmental bodies. Please note this role is offered as a 6 month fixed term contract and part time (3 days a week) and can also be worked fully remotely.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

Teacher of Piano (Peripatetic) - Part-time

This advertisement arises because of the forthcoming departure of our piano teacher, after 14 successful years at the School. He teaches percussion as well, also a popular option. However, the requirement here is first and foremost for a piano/keyboard teacher, and a later advert will, unless the new incumbent can also teach percussion, be placed for a percussionist.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Part Time Year 4 Pupil Premium Teacher - Part-time

We are looking to recruit a qualified and experienced primary teacher on a part time basis for 3 full days a week (strongly preferred to be consecutive days) to teach our Year 4 Pupil Premium children, as follows:. The morning sessions will involve working with the Year 4 team to...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Teacher of Classics (Part-Time, January/April 2022)

An inspirational and well-qualified Classicist is required from January or April 2022 to teach part-time, with an allocation of 0.5 FTE, to join this large, dynamic and high-achieving department. We offer both Latin and Greek at GCSE and A level and our take up is strong. Our results are consistently outstanding: in 2019 91% gained Grades 8 or 9 in GCSE Latin and 100% gained Grade 9 in Greek; at A level 100% gained A*/A in Latin and Greek. We are now introducing Classical Civilisation at GCSE.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Senior Policy Advisers (part-time)

Are you interested in playing an important role in a key government Department that offers an exciting opportunity to be part of the decision making that affects the whole of the UK? We are seeking a highly motivated individual who is proactive and has a ‘can do’ attitude to join our Office for Tax Simplification team.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy