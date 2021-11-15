Receptionist x2 (Part-time, all year round)

Sevenoaks School is currently seeking to appoint two part time Receptionists for the Sennocke Centre.

The Sennocke Sports Centre is a multi-million pound sports venue and is complemented by outlying pitches and hard courts, athletics track, astro pitches and pavilions. The facilities are built and maintained to the highest specification, enabling athletes and players to maximise their performance whilst actively reducing impact on the body and limiting injury.

Reporting and Delegations

The Receptionist will report to the Lead Receptionist or Duty Manager as appropriate.

Responsibilities include:

The main purpose of this role is to carry out receptionist duties for the Sports Centre as well as providing administrative assistance. There might be occasional daytime working in support of Events and Sports Course Enrolment days.

Please see Job Description for full details

The closing date for applications is 05/12/2021 at 23:59. The School retains the right to interview suitable applicants and appoint before the deadline.

Sevenoaks School is a Covid-19 secure environment. Interviews will be held in person in line with social distancing requirements.

Sevenoaks School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants will undergo appropriate child protection screening, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service. Registered Charity No. 1101358.