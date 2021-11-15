Air Force Research Lab awards $1B contract for space-related technology
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded its largest-ever contract for space-related technology to a Utah company. The contract worth up to $1 billion was awarded to Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory.
Story continues below:
- COVID: Colorado governor calls out New Mexico’s mask mandate
- Crime: Española basketball coach fired after allegedly pointing gun at former player
- Trending: Fewer landlords accepting Section 8 vouchers
- Community: ‘He’s a hero to all of us:’ Albuquerque teen dies saving family from house fire
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 16 de Noviembre 2021
Scientists at Utah State will conduct engineering and research with the money. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland develops technologies for laser and laser-owned weapons. According to a news release , other areas of research include the following:
- Space-related Sensor Systems
- Space-cyberspace and Information Related Capabilities
- Nuclear-Related Science & Technology Deterrence Operations
- Advanced Satellite Navigation and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Technology
- Precision Quantum and Photonic Sensors
- Space Environment Exploitation and Mitigation
- Small Satellite Portfolio
- Distributed RF Sensing
For more information, visit afresearchlab.com/news/afrl-awards-record-breaking-1b-contract-to-space-dynamics-laboratory .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0