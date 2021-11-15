External Testing Coordinator (part-time)

The High School External Testing Coordinator & Administrative Assistant works under the direction of the HS Principal and designees. This combined role is responsible for managing external testing for the High School and for performing administrative duties related to attendance and high school life.

Responsibilities:

With the Office of Student Advising, organizes, coordinates and administers all activities for external standardized test examinations including SAT, PSAT, ACT, AP, Oxbridge, STAMP

Understands and enforces external examination procedures in line with exam policies and guidelines

Compiles, verifies, and maintains accurate school and student information in relation to external examinations

Receives, secures, returns and tracks all testing-related materials in a timely fashion, observing all exam related security protocols and procedures

Organizes, trains and oversees all exams proctors; keeps accurate records and submits all necessary paperwork for proctor payment in a timely fashion.

Prepares, posts, and distributes examination schedules and timetables to all stakeholders and resolves conflicts in a timely and effective manner

Prepare and administer special needs examinations in coordination with the Specific Learning Differences (SLD) department

Coordinates the storage and delivery of examination papers and develops procedures to ensure that security measures are in place and maintained

Liaises between students, parents, faculty, and testing organizations providing timely responses and support

In collaboration with the Technology Manager, coordinates technical support, including instructions, training, software installation, and testing, equipment setup, and scheduling, as required for all external tests

Administrative Assistant duties:

Manages and performs administrative duties related to student attendance and high school life including but not limited to field trip management, daily announcements, and the support of substitute teachers

Essential qualifications/experience:

Excellent communication abilities, along with a confident and caring approach to helping others

Ability to work independently, collaboratively, and to successfully manage multiple priorities

Demonstrably strong organizational ability, along with excellent oral and written communication skills

Outstanding collaborative skills and a desire to work in a team-focused environment

Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills in order to work with a range of end-users within a busy environment.

Right to work in the UK

A proven commitment to the safeguarding and welfare of children and young people

Desirable qualifications/experience:

Knowledge of US/AP curriculum

This position description is current at the date shown but following consultation may be changed to reflect or anticipate changes in the role that are commensurate with the job title and salary.

The American School in London is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all trustees, employees and volunteers to share this commitment. All new appointments will be subject to appropriate checks: Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS enhanced), Disqualification by Association Self-Declaration, Declaration of Criminal Record, checks against the Prohibition List (Teacher Status Checks) including Identity, Address, Date of Birth, a Full Employment History, Right to Work in the UK, overseas checks where applicable, EEA checks, at least 2 references (one with current or most recent employer, where appropriate) and original documentation of Qualifications (where appropriate). For positions into Senior Management a Prohibition From Management Check (s128 Directive) will also be undertaken.

Diversity and equality of opportunity are cornerstone values of The American School in London. The American School in London will not discriminate against an applicant or employee based on race, color, religion, creed, national origin or ancestry, sex, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, or any other legally recognised protected basis under local law. Read our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion statement here.