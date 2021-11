LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente is warning its members that there may be a disruption to services if its employees go on strike Monday. The strike is expected to impact 366 Kaiser facilities in Southern California. Kaiser says if the strike does take place, its pharmacies would be temporarily closed and some appointments might have to be changed to virtual care, including phone or video visits. “While we intend to keep hospitals, emergency departments, and urgent care departments open throughout the duration of any union activity, we are actively coordinating with community hospitals and other needed clinical providers to help with...

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO