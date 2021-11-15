Intense rain forces scorpions into Egyptian city

Hundreds of people have reportedly been stung by scorpions in the Egyptian city of Aswan in the wake of bad storms that moved over the area last week.

Aswan is a large city in southern Egypt with more than 1 million people. It sits on the east bank of the Nile River north of Lake Nasser about 430 miles south of Cairo.

The unusually heavy rain that fell on Friday, November 12th in the normally dry desert area essentially flushed out the predatory arachnids into the city.

Egypt happens to be home to the Arabian Fat-Tailed Scorpion which is one of the most lethal scorpion species on Earth.

These are larger and more dangerous than the smaller species of scorpions found in Florida.

Al Jazeera reports more than 400 people have been hospitalized because of stings citing Egyptian state media, but there are conflicting reports of how many, if any, people have died from the scorpions since the storms hit.

EgyptToday reports three people have died since Friday.