Safeguarding Administration Manager - Part-time

The Guardian
 5 days ago
Pay: Kent Scheme 7: equating to £13,386 - £15,153pa

Start Date: December 2021/January 2022

Part-time 25 hours per week term time plus 1 week

Monday-Friday (Hours per day to be determined)

Applications welcomed immediately

Applications will be considered in the order in which they are received. Suitable candidates may be interviewed before the closing date and Maidstone Grammar School for Girls reserves the right to withdraw the position if an early appointment is made.

We are seeking an enthusiastic, dynamic and innovative colleague to join our team of committed professionals. The successful candidate will be able to provide administrative support to the school’s Designated Safeguarding Lead and the school’s pastoral staff in relation to safeguarding.

The postholder is required to work for 39 weeks per year. The postholder will receive a payment in respect of their pro rata entitlement to Annual Leave appropriate to their grade, Bank Holidays and the KCC concessionary day which is included in the salary above.

Maidstone Grammar School for Girls is a very successful selective girls’ school of 1220 students with a mixed sixth form of approximately 340. Since July 2019 we have been appointed by the Department for Education as a Computer Hub in recognition of the expertise the school has evidenced in Computing Education and will take a lead in training teachers across the south east in the delivery of Computing. The post offers the opportunity to work with intellectually able young people in a supportive and friendly environment. Staff benefits include strong support for professional development, annual leave entitlement and healthcare scheme.

“Maidstone Grammar School for Girls is an outstanding school” (Ofsted)

Applicants should complete our application form and email, along with a covering letter, to the Headteacher’s PA, Miss Starns via email: mstarns@mggs.org

Closing Date: 8am 22nd November 2021

Interviews: 24th November 2021

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Information about the school

Maidstone Grammar School for Girls, or as it is more often known, is a very successful selective girls’ school of 1220 students with a mixed Sixth Form of approximately 340. The post offers the opportunity to work with intellectually able young people in a supportive and friendly environment. Staff benefits include strong support for professional development.

“Maidstone Grammar School for Girls is an outstanding school” (Ofsted).

MGGS has a strong community spirit which is underpinned by our belief that the happiness of all our students is key to enabling them to succeed. We have been providing an academic education for girls (and boys in the Sixth Form) from the town of Maidstone, and its surrounding area for over 130 years.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expect all staff to share this commitment.

Deborah Stanley, Headteacher

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

