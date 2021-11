Despite seeing a decline in cases over the past month, state health officials are reporting over 1,000 daily cases for Friday. "We are aware of an excess of 20 states seeing an uptick in COVID cases and they come pretty close to Oklahoma," Oklahoma State Department of Health interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. "We are very aware of that and we have seen the slightest uptick in the past couple of days and we want to watch that.”

