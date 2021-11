US officials have condemned Russia’s missile test, which took out one of their own satellites, creating thousands of pieces of space debris and posing a risk to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Soon after the incident on Monday, the ISS Flight Control team was notified of indications of a satellite breakup that may create sufficient debris to pose a conjunction threat to the station. US secretary of state Antony Blinken took to Twitter on Monday night, condemning Russia’s “reckless” test that created nearly 1,500 pieces of debris floating in low-earth orbit, where the ISS revolves around the Earth.We...

