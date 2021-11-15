Russia space junk threatening Space Station

Future Martian settlers will grow increasingly autonomous and could slowly stop sharing information with mission control, according to a study of ‘colonists’ simulated in an extra-terrestrial environment.Project Sirius, 120-day isolation test that is taking place in Russia, seeks to investigate the autonomous behaviours of potential crew.Future missions to Mars, and further planets, will require individual action as the delays between mission control and spacecraft become an insurmountable issue.During the test, which recreated pressurised chambers, landing operations, and a five-minute delay between the subjects and mission control, it was found that the crew quickly functioned confidently and worked collaboratively."The communication characteristics...

