Aerospace & Defense

Russia space junk threatening Space Station

USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronauts aboard the International Space Station...

www.usatoday.com

Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX40

NASA: Space station remains at high risk from shot satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week’s Russian weapons test, NASA said Thursday. On Monday, Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite orbiting just above the space station. NASA said late Wednesday that the highest threat to the station and its seven […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Russia’s attack on its own satellite is reckless and endangers us all

Earlier this week, astronauts onboard the International Space Station rushed to seek shelter. The near-evacuation was not caused by an unpredictable space weather event or the millions of pieces of remains of existing space objects and rocket launchers left there since the beginning of the Space Age. Read more: Russian anti-satellite weapon test: What happened and what are the risks? The lives of astronauts were temporarily threatened by a cloud of orbital debris — space junk — created by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Space Junk#Space Debris#Russian
Morganton News Herald

Russia rejects accusations of endangering astronauts with space junk

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk. U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX40

Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Space junk threatened the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday, forcing them to seek shelter in their docked capsules and disrupting their work. The U.S. Space Command said it was tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of a satellite breakup. The situation had the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newyorkcitynews.net

International Space Station manoeuvres to avoid 'Chinese junk'

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): The International Space Station manoeuvred itself on Wednesday to avoid a piece of debris spawned by a Chinese antisatellite weapon test in 2007. The piece of junk was projected to enter what's called the "pizza box," a square-shaped zone 2.5 miles deep and 30 miles...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
