NBA

Hornets' Kai Jones: Blocks game-high 4 shots

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jones notched 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks,...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Hornets Recall James Bouknight and Kai Jones from Greensboro Swarm

November 12, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled James Bouknight and Kai Jones from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Bouknight returns to the Hornets where he has made five appearances for Charlotte,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Kai Jones: Recalled from G League again

The Hornets recalled Jones on Sunday. Jones was assigned to and recalled from the G League twice across three days. Fantasy managers can monitor his status but should not expect meaningful value out of him right now. The Texas product is worth keeping a cursory eye on in dynasty formats, however.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ Quote About Blocked Punt Is Going Viral

Sunday was full of shocking score lines, one of which was the Dallas Cowboys suffering a 30-16 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos. During the game, there was a somewhat questionable special teams call. Dallas appeared to have blocked a punt, but was ruled to have touched and possessed the ball beyond the line of scrimmage.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

No. 3 Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

ORE +3 (-110) | UTAH -3 (-105) Moneyline: ORE (+130) | UTAH (-150) Total: 59 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-105) For Oregon, this is the game that everyone has been looking at for weeks now, and it’s the best remaining chance for the Ducks to slip up before the end of the season. The spread reflects that with the Ducks as three-point underdogs.
OREGON STATE
USA Today

Lakers vs. Hornets: 8 prop bets for Monday's game

The banged up Los Angeles Lakers suffered their most lopsided loss of the season on the road in Portland, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday night against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Through 10 games, the Lakers are just 5-5, but Los Angeles has...
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Drop First Game of Five-Game Road Swing

Wednesday night's game between Charlotte and Golden State got off a bit of a sloppy start for both teams. The Warriors had issues turning the ball over but the Hornets couldn't capitalize, failing to hit shots. The Hornets led 26-21 after the first quarter of play which marks the first time this season they've held a lead after one.
NBA
WCJB

High school playoff preview: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -the old rest versus rust dilemma will be tested by the Hawthorne football team on Friday. The 7-0 Hornets have endured multiple cancellations this fall and haven’t played since Oct. 22. Hawthorne finally takes the field again in Friday’s Class 1A-Region 4 semifinal versus 6-4 Wildwood. After reaching the state title game last season, Hornet head coach Cornelius Ingram believes his team is battle tested enough to overcome the layoff.
HAWTHORNE, FL
FanSided

Game Report: Poole Party returns as Golden State Warriors down Hornets

After a pre-season full of excitement, some were questioning whether the Jordan Poole hype was worth it through the first six games. But the Poole party returned just when the Golden State Warriors needed him, his 31 points leading them to a 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets. A traditional...
NBA
FanSided

The Kansas Jayhawks Sting Emporia State Hornets in Exhibition Game

The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team opened the season with an exhibition game against Emporia State. 16,200 fans and students returned to one of the most historical indoor arenas, Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks would win 86-60 over the Hornets. Kansas is currently 22-3 (10-0 exhibition) all-time against Emporia State. They would improve to 91-9 all-time in exhibition games.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Iberian

Hornets look to enter playoffs on high note

FRANKLIN — Zylan Perry and the Franklin Senior High Hornets are traveling to Catholic High today looking to enter the playoffs on a high note. In their last game, which came in Week 7, the Hornets lost a 66-38 shootout at Ascension Episcopal despite Perry’s heroics. The senior rushed for 209 yards, passed for 217 more, scored five touchdowns, including a 50-yard pick-six, and tacked on three two-point conversions.
FRANKLIN, LA

