Hornets' Kai Jones: Blocks game-high 4 shots

November 12, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled James Bouknight and Kai Jones from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Bouknight returns to the Hornets where he has made five appearances for Charlotte,...
The Hornets recalled Jones on Sunday. Jones was assigned to and recalled from the G League twice across three days. Fantasy managers can monitor his status but should not expect meaningful value out of him right now. The Texas product is worth keeping a cursory eye on in dynasty formats, however.
Sunday was full of shocking score lines, one of which was the Dallas Cowboys suffering a 30-16 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos. During the game, there was a somewhat questionable special teams call. Dallas appeared to have blocked a punt, but was ruled to have touched and possessed the ball beyond the line of scrimmage.
The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
ORE +3 (-110) | UTAH -3 (-105) Moneyline: ORE (+130) | UTAH (-150) Total: 59 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-105) For Oregon, this is the game that everyone has been looking at for weeks now, and it’s the best remaining chance for the Ducks to slip up before the end of the season. The spread reflects that with the Ducks as three-point underdogs.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
The banged up Los Angeles Lakers suffered their most lopsided loss of the season on the road in Portland, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday night against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Through 10 games, the Lakers are just 5-5, but Los Angeles has...
Wednesday night's game between Charlotte and Golden State got off a bit of a sloppy start for both teams. The Warriors had issues turning the ball over but the Hornets couldn't capitalize, failing to hit shots. The Hornets led 26-21 after the first quarter of play which marks the first time this season they've held a lead after one.
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -the old rest versus rust dilemma will be tested by the Hawthorne football team on Friday. The 7-0 Hornets have endured multiple cancellations this fall and haven’t played since Oct. 22. Hawthorne finally takes the field again in Friday’s Class 1A-Region 4 semifinal versus 6-4 Wildwood. After reaching the state title game last season, Hornet head coach Cornelius Ingram believes his team is battle tested enough to overcome the layoff.
After a pre-season full of excitement, some were questioning whether the Jordan Poole hype was worth it through the first six games. But the Poole party returned just when the Golden State Warriors needed him, his 31 points leading them to a 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets. A traditional...
The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team opened the season with an exhibition game against Emporia State. 16,200 fans and students returned to one of the most historical indoor arenas, Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks would win 86-60 over the Hornets. Kansas is currently 22-3 (10-0 exhibition) all-time against Emporia State. They would improve to 91-9 all-time in exhibition games.
FRANKLIN — Zylan Perry and the Franklin Senior High Hornets are traveling to Catholic High today looking to enter the playoffs on a high note. In their last game, which came in Week 7, the Hornets lost a 66-38 shootout at Ascension Episcopal despite Perry’s heroics. The senior rushed for 209 yards, passed for 217 more, scored five touchdowns, including a 50-yard pick-six, and tacked on three two-point conversions.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
Comments / 0