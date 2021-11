Hachimura (not injury related) has resumed team activities and is expected to be fully reintegrated over the next two weeks, Shams Charania of the Athletic reports. Hachimura rejoined the team last Tuesday, but at that point, coach Wes Unseld wasn't prepared to set a timetable for his return to the court. Now, Charania reports that the Wizards will send the third-year pro through the proper ramp-up process before he returns to game action over the next two weeks. When Hachimura is able to play, it's unclear what his role will be. The Wizards are off to a 7-3 start, so they will likely ease the 6-foot-8 forward back into the lineup.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO