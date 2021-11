Dragon Ball Super has wasted little time over the course of its story introducing us to new Super Saiyans, with the Tournament of Power Arc bringing us two female Saiyan brawlers in Caulifla and Kale, who would eventually fuse to become the powerhouse known as Kefla. While neither of these Saiyans has returned since the conclusion of the tournament that pitted universes against one another, it's clear that fans have fallen in love with the warriors of Universe Six, with one cosplayer recently bringing Caulifla back into the spotlight using some pitch-perfect Cosplay.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO