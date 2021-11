Stephen Curry totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-11 3PT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block, and one steal in the Warriors’ 114-92 win over the Hornets on Wednesday. Curry scored 15.0 points in the Warriors’ win over the Hornets, making this his first contest with less than 20.0 points in a game. Despite putting up his lowest-scoring performance of the year, he was still able to produce strong value by contributing to every category of the stat-sheet. He will look to get back to his high-scoring ways against the Pelicans this coming Friday.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO