Hornets' Scottie Lewis: Flirts with double-double

Clarke tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one block during Monday's 125-118 overtime victory over the Timberwolves. The forward undoubtedly finished with his best performance of the season thus far, as Clarke was a factor throughout the entirety of Monday's thrilling win including scoring four clutch points in overtime. Clarke's season-high 20 points was the first time that the Gonzaga product has reached double figures offensively, and his nine rebounds also broke his previous high of just six set Oct. 23 against the Clippers. Clarke has had three DNP-Coach's decisions over the past six games, but after Monday's super outing, the forward may have earned more minutes.
