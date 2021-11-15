ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Scottie Lewis: Flirts with double-double

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lewis managed 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Comes close to double-double

Gafford recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks. Gafford missed two games at the end of October, but he's been starting every time he's been available and has produced back-to-back double-digit scoring outputs in his last two contests. He also ended just two boards shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, showing he can do more than just being a complementary offensive alternative for Washington.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Posts another double-double

Wood finished Thursday's loss to the Suns with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots over 37 minutes. Wood struggled with his shot in the loss, but he continued to crash the boards, logging his third straight performance of 13 or more rebounds. The big man has registered five double-doubles in eight games this season and has functioned as the clear centerpiece of a rebuilding Rockets squad. Wood has supplemented his standout per-game averages of 19.9 points and 12.5 boards by knocking down at least one three-pointer in each of his contests thus far this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Anthony Lamb: Just short of double-double

Lamb had eight points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Friday's 127-117 victory over the Austin Spurs. Lamb just missed out on a double-double in the season opener on Friday, but he was effective all game, finishing with the highest plus/minus of all starters at +15. He didn't take many shots against the Spurs, but he made his time on the court count.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Produces double-double Monday

Plumlee played 35 minutes in an overtime loss to the Lakers on Monday, finishing with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Plumlee wasn't heavily involved in the offense despite logging 35 minutes, but he made the most of his opportunities by converting all but one of his seven field-goal tries. The big man also grabbed 10 boards en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Plumlee's previous double-double came on Oct. 27, and he had averaged a modest 3.5 points and 5.7 boards over a six-game stretch prior to Monday's strong performance.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Flirts with triple-double in win

Harden produced 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's 116-103 win over the Raptors. Harden suffered through a slow start but came alive in the fourth quarter, where he scored 16 of his 28 points. His three-point shot continues to betray him, but Harden's excellent assist and rebound totals keep his stat line afloat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Records double-double

Ball recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes during a 140-110 loss Friday at Sacramento. A previously bruised hip did not prevent Ball from playing or recording his first double-double this season. He is averaging 19.9 points and 7.0 assists per game. Though his fantasy managers will not receive double-doubles from him regularly, they should be satisfied that Ball's mentioned averages are some of the best among the league's point guards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-double in win

Aldama produced 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in Sunday's 110-106 win over Ciudad De Mexico. Aldama played 27 minutes en route to a double-double in the Hustle's win. However, he had five turnovers and perhaps needs to work on protecting the ball better.
BASKETBALL
registerpublications.com

RUPP DOUBLE-DOUBLES FOR LADY KNIGHTS

AURORA - Junior forward Natalie Rupp fired up for a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds as South Dearborn girls basketball showed improvement in a 51-38 home court loss to Madison Tuesday, Nov. 16. Although their current skid reached 4 games, the Lady Knights (1-5) marked their second-highest scoring output...
AURORA, IN
CBS Sports

Raptors' Isaac Bonga: Close to double-double in win

Bonga had 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-95 victory against the Westchester Knicks. He also recorded two steals in the game. Bonga played well in his first G League game in about two-and-a-half years, shooting .692 from...
NBA
CBS Sports

Freddie Gillespie: Double-double in 40 minutes

Gillespie posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocks in 40 minutes during Friday's 90-95 loss to Ciudad. Gillespie played a team-high 40 minutes en route to a double-double. The 24-year-old looks primed to be a significant part of the starting five.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Wendell Carter: Another double-double

Carter put up 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Celtics. Carter has recorded five double-doubles this season, and he accomplished this feat for the fourth time over his last five games. A consistent presence on both ends of the court for the Magic, Carter is averaging 14.6 points and 11.0 boards per game this month, emerging as one of Orlando's most productive players of late.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Flirts with double-double Monday

Clarke tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one block during Monday's 125-118 overtime victory over the Timberwolves. The forward undoubtedly finished with his best performance of the season thus far, as Clarke was a factor throughout the entirety of Monday's thrilling win including scoring four clutch points in overtime. Clarke's season-high 20 points was the first time that the Gonzaga product has reached double figures offensively, and his nine rebounds also broke his previous high of just six set Oct. 23 against the Clippers. Clarke has had three DNP-Coach's decisions over the past six games, but after Monday's super outing, the forward may have earned more minutes.
NBA
gopetrels.com

Smith, LeGate post double-doubles in Petrels’ opener

DEMOREST, Ga.—Double-doubles from Taylor Smith and Savannah LeGate and double-digit scoring from Carley Bell were not enough in the season opener for the Oglethorpe women's basketball team. Smith put in 12 points and 13 rebounds, LeGate 12 and 10, and Bell scored 17, but the Stormy Petrels lost to LaGrange 80-72 on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

A.J. Lawson: Posts double-double off bench

Lawson recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-103 loss to Maine. Lawson came off the bench in Friday's matchup, but he was still one of four players to score in double figures for the Skyhawks. He posted a double-double in the season opener and should remain involved in the G League, even if his bench role continues.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles as starter

Portis recorded 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Wizards. Portis started for the first time this season and didn't disappoint, as he recorded his first double-double of the campaign while also scoring in double digits for the third time over his last four contests. The big man might very well remain in the starting lineup until Brook Lopez (back) is ready to return.
NBA

