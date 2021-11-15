Hornets' Scottie Lewis: Flirts with double-double

Wood finished Thursday's loss to the Suns with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots over 37 minutes. Wood struggled with his shot in the loss, but he continued to crash the boards, logging his third straight performance of 13 or more rebounds. The big man has registered five double-doubles in eight games this season and has functioned as the clear centerpiece of a rebuilding Rockets squad. Wood has supplemented his standout per-game averages of 19.9 points and 12.5 boards by knocking down at least one three-pointer in each of his contests thus far this season.

