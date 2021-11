As the plethora of lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate will likely reach the Supreme Court, his administration remains optimistic that it will be upheld. The executive order makes it mandatory for workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or get tested frequently. Biden believes that it will help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

