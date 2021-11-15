19-Year-Olds Both Named 'Nicholas' Win NJ School Board Races

Both are 19 years old. Both are called Nicholas. And both won Board of Education races in New Jersey.

In Nutley, Nicholas Scotti won one of the three spots in the seven-candidate race and in Egg Harbor Township, Nicholas Seppy beat out an incumbent board member for an unexpired, one-year term, initially reported by NJ Advance Media.

Scotti is a sophomore at George Washington University in Washington and told the outlet he plans on attending the board meetings -- despite the 4-hour drive.

Seppy is a sophomore at Stockton University and ran for school board and lost in 2020, NJ Advance Media reports.

