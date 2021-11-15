Soccer fan guns men down at restaurant during argument over game, Texas cops say

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed at a business in Mesquite on November 17, now a teenager is in custody charged with the crime. According to police, it was around 2:00 p.m. when after receiving a shots fired call officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue. Once there police found an adult male — whose name has not been released — suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. After some investigation, police say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The name of the teenaged suspect will not be released because of his age. Officials say the investigation into the case continues and are encouraging anyone who has any information about the crime to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO