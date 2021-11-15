ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Somerset police say potential shooter threat at school district mitigated

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV2bD_0cxbsUj500

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Somerset Borough police issued a statement to assure the community that the potential “school shooter” threat at the Somerset Area School District has been taken care of.

According to the Somerset Borough Police Department , they were made aware of “concerning behavior” from a Somerset Area Junior High School student involving the possession and display of firearms and a “somewhat vague reference to a school shooter.”

The incident took place over Snapchat, and police were contacted by a concerned parent. The department immediately notified the Somerset Area School District Superintendent as well as state police. To play it safe, there was an increased police presence in the morning until the situation was thoroughly investigated and resolved.

Suspect in 2020 deadly Johnstown shooting back to face charges

We want to affirm that at no time was any student or staff member in danger during this incident. Effective communication was key to resoulving this matter, and we urge any student or parent to share any concerning inmformation with law enforcement or the schools as soon as they become aware of it.

Somerset Borough Police Department

Police said they are unable to go into great detail, but they wanted to issue a statement to avoid any undue concern or confusion.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman wanted for attempted homicide last weekend was arraigned Thursday afternoon and posted a $150,000 cash bond. Melissa Thompson, 45, is accused of stabbing a woman at the Palace in Altoona around 3 a.m. Saturday. The victim had multiple cuts on her chest and the side of her neck […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

1991 homicide victim known as ‘Tiger Lady’ identified

BELVIDERE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities will provide more details Friday about how they identified the body of a 1991 homicide victim in New Jersey known by her tattoo as “Tiger Lady” as a missing teenager from Pennsylvania. In a news release on Wednesday, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said investigators determined the female was from […]
BELVIDERE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate hit and run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit and run that occurred Nov. 14 in Somerset County. According to state police, the owner reported the incident after they saw that damage was done to the driver’s side mirror of their car that was parked overnight on Center Street in Meyersdale Borough. The owner […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers search for theft suspect who threatened shopper with gun

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a retail theft at the Indiana Mall involving a man carrying a handgun. The incident occurred along Oakland Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. when an unknown individual filled a shopping cart full of merchandise at the JCPenney store inside the mall and left […]
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Correction officer fatally shot at Altoona court building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A correctional officer died Wednesday after state police say she was shot during a struggle over a firearm at Altoona’s Central Court building. The incident took place at 3:15 p.m. at 615 4th Street when an inmate who was being held in a holding cell took a pistol belonging to Blair […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Somerset Borough#Police Department Police#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder from 2020 shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder for her involvement in a 2020 shooting that left one person dead. Gabrielle Hudson pleaded guilty Hudson pled guilty to third-degree murder Nov. 10 and is to be sentenced by Judge Tulowitzki Jan. 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., according to the Cambria […]
WTAJ

Three indicted for fraudulent ‘Grandparent Scheme’ in Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for their alleged involvement in a wire fraud scheme of elderly people in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Roderick Feurtado, 54, and Tarek Bouanane, 45 — both from Las Vegas, Nev. — and Roberto […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. flag ordered half-staff to honor fallen Blair County Corrections Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– In honor of Blair County Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell, who was killed after an Altoona court shooting on Wednesday, Gov. Wolf is ordering for the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff effective immediately. The commonwealth flag at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Blair County will be lowered to half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Boy, 2, recovering after accidentally shooting himself

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was in stable condition Thursday after he accidentally shot himself with a handgun, police said. Officers arrived on the scene Wednesday night and were told by relatives that the toddler was handling the gun when it discharged, police said. “We were told he had a gunshot wound to his […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Cambria County to hold veterans food drive in multiple locations

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg will hold a veterans food drive at Walmart on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the food drive, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village will collect food, paper products, hygiene products, heaters, kitchen items, blankets and electric razors. In addition to the food drive at Walmart, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Court sides with expelled student over memes deemed a threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — District administrators overreached when they permanently expelled a 17-year-old high school student for sending Snapchat messages after school hours that referred to another student as a potential school shooter, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The justices said such communications must be analyzed in context and the primary focus should be […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

SCPD proposed 2022 budget includes addition of two civilian employees

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 budget for the State College Police Department has officially been proposed to borough council and it’s smaller than years passed. “It’s going down by about 4.7%,” said Chief of Police John Gardner. He explains that this is due to reductions in the departments pension and healthcare costs. The […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Defenses to begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Defense lawyers now get their turn in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they spotted running through their neighborhood. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told the disproportionately white jury that defense […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WTAJ

Pa. Driver license, ID centers closed for holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– All driver’s license and photo centers in Pennsylvania will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers can still use PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for a variety of driver’s needs. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bedford County PennDOT center to reopen after Ida damages

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the PennDOT Driver License Center in Bedford will reopen. Located at 137 Bedford Plaza Road, the center closed in September due to severe and extensive flood damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida. The center will reopen on Friday, November 19 and resume […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy