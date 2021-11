– The new Apple Farm Marketplace & Cellar is launching a cookie cutter fundraiser on Dec. 3 during their “Sip & Graze” event to help raise money for the SLO Food Bank. A variety of holiday cookie cutters will be on sale through the holiday season for $10 each with the proceeds going to the Children’s Farmer’s Market, which allows kids to select from a variety of fruits and vegetables to take home to share with their families. An anonymous donor will match the funds raised for the food bank up to $1,000, making each gift twice as valuable. The “Cookie Cutter Christmas” tree will be located just inside the entrance on Monterey Street.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO