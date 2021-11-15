‘We really rely on it’: Centre County United Way’s Taste of the Town returns

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser “Taste of the Town” returns.

It’s an evening of food and drinks, featuring almost 30 local vendors. Plus, a live and silent auction.

“We really rely on it,” said Leanne Lenz, executive director of Centre County United Way.

The one-night-only event has a year-long impact.

“Last year we weren’t able to have it and it was kind of a big hit for us,” said Lenz. “The proceeds and the fundraising from this event really go to support communities throughout the whole year.”

The event is happening on Sunday, November 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Penn Stater; however, the 450 tickets are almost sold out . Lenz said this is an exciting accomplishment as the proceeds will help the growing number of individuals in need.

“We always have families in the community who are struggling, but particularly of course over the past couple of years it’s been tough,” said Lenz.

The United Way of Centre County helps stabilize families facing food, shelter, heat, medical, education, and other challenges.

“All of those needs have really been growing over the past couple of years,” said Lenz. “So, we’re happy that this event is going to be able to allow us to provide more support.”

