Centre County, PA

‘We really rely on it’: Centre County United Way’s Taste of the Town returns

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser “Taste of the Town” returns.

It’s an evening of food and drinks, featuring almost 30 local vendors. Plus, a live and silent auction.

“We really rely on it,” said Leanne Lenz, executive director of Centre County United Way.

The one-night-only event has a year-long impact.

“Last year we weren’t able to have it and it was kind of a big hit for us,” said Lenz. “The proceeds and the fundraising from this event really go to support communities throughout the whole year.”

The event is happening on Sunday, November 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Penn Stater; however, the 450 tickets are almost sold out . Lenz said this is an exciting accomplishment as the proceeds will help the growing number of individuals in need.

“We always have families in the community who are struggling, but particularly of course over the past couple of years it’s been tough,” said Lenz.

The United Way of Centre County helps stabilize families facing food, shelter, heat, medical, education, and other challenges.

“All of those needs have really been growing over the past couple of years,” said Lenz. “So, we’re happy that this event is going to be able to allow us to provide more support.”

10 things to do this weekend in Central pa.

(WTAJ) — The holidays are right around the corner so that means it is time to get into the spirit! Check out these events happening in our area. 1. Cans for Christmas – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Huntingdon County) You can check out the newest Ghostbuster’s movie for only zero dollars!  That’s right, no cash is needed, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Nehemiah Project to serve up free dine-in Thanksgiving dinner

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free dine-in Thanksgiving dinner will be served to the public by The Nehemiah Project Nov. 24. The dinner will be held at their location at The Wright Place for Kids, 1809 11th Street, Altoona. It’ll take place November 24, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Nehemiah Project will be serving a […]
ALTOONA, PA
Echo online

United Way of Washtenaw County names Woman of the Year

United Way of Washtenaw County has recently announced Jimena Loveluck at the 2022 Woman of the Year. Loveluck, County Health Officer, will be honored at the “Power of the Purse” event held virtually on March 9, 2022. Loveluck was chosen by the Power of the Purse committee for her “exemplary...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Fox47News

United Way of Jackson County - 11/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Bethany Stutzman, Director of Community Solutions at United Way of Jackson County talks about how, regardless of where you live in Michigan or who your provider is they are able to help. For more information please visit uwjackson.org; HelpWithUtilities.com or call (517) 741-0202 or 211. Want to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTHI

Baesler's cookout helps to support the United Way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It might have been chilly on Friday, but that didn't stop a cookout at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute. The store was selling ribeyes as part of a fundraiser. The money raised goes to the United Way. It'll help the organization in its goal to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
fox8tv.com

Jaffa Shrine Craft Fair

The Annual Jaffa Craft Show show took place today in Blair County, showcasing a variety of local crafts. Over 100 vendors that are mostly based here in Pei set up shop in the historic Jaffa Shrine venue in Altoona over the weekend. The annual mid-November weekend event came back this...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Racine County Eye

United Way of Racine County Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers are needed at United Way of Racine County. Currently, they are looking for people to serve on Volunteer Advisory Teams as well as with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Applications are available until January 3, 2022. United Way of Racine County fights for the health, education, and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
