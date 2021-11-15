ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Fans Weigh in on Favorite McGee Moments on Actor Sean Murray’s Birthday

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
Today is a big day for NCIS actor Sean Murray! It is his birthday and fans are celebrating by going over their favorite Timothy McGee moments from the show. So, let’s take a look at the hoopla and take a little trip down memory lane. Happy birthday, Sean!

Of course, the show’s official Twitter and Instagram pages are wishing Murray a happy birthday. They put out some posts asking fans to weigh in on their favorite moments. It seems that there is a lot to pick from. Check out the tweet below and get a look at the crazy 18-year transformation that McGee has gone through on the show.

One of the first moments that a fan brought up was from all the way back in Season 2. McGee and company all look so young. They are taking on a close combat training session and McGee bit off more than he could chew. Kate ended up taking him down in grapples, instant fan favorite.

One that was echoed more than once was the fainting spell that McGee suffered. That was an NCIS moment to remember. Here’s how one fan put it in the replies:

“Sean is the reason I started watching #NCIS. There are so many scenes I love, but I especially like when McGee faints upon hearing that Delilah is pregnant. Or McGee & Gibbs fishing scene from earlier this season, or when McGee ‘fired’ Gibbs (& so on & on).”

There are just so many great moments to remember. Fans sounded off in the comments and replies, some agreeing with others, and then remembering more of their favorite scenes in the process. He is now the longest-running main character on the show and likely the most beloved as well. NCIS wouldn’t be the same with Timothy McGee.

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Looks Back on Life on the Show

It has been 18 years now that Special Agent McGee has been with the NCIS team. His career could be heading off to college if it were a person. Over the course of all those years, Sean Murray has learned a thing or two. So, of course, he has some ideas about what he could have done differently. Here’s what the actor wishes he could say to his younger self.

It is quite simple. “Stop worrying so much. Worrying is the biggest waste of energy and bad for you.”

When we are just getting started in our prospective careers, worrying can be something we do constantly. Folks are usually their own worst critics. In a high-stress field like the entertainment industry, where one role could be your lucky break, this is especially true. If the younger Murray knew where he would be just 20 some years later, perhaps he would have worried less.

Another year, another season of McGee on NCIS. Happy birthday, Sean Murray!

Comments / 0

Related
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama’s ‘Dark Times’ Post Has Fans Thinking Torres Is a Goner

Could Wilmer Valderrama be foreshadowing the exit of his “NCIS” character Special Agent Torres?. The actor has been portraying his fan-favorite character since season 14 of the long-running crime drama. He is one of the last remaining team members that has been on the show the longest. Others are Sean Murray as McGee, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, and Rocky Carroll as “NCIS” Director Vance.
‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray’s Reflection on Father’s Service in Gulf War Led to Veteran Outreach

Today may be Veteran’s Day, but NCIS star Sean Murray treats every day like it is. His commitment to members of the United States Military goes way back. Most people today know actor Sean Murray for his role in the military crime drama NCIS. In the show, Murray portrays the character Special Agent Timothy McGee. He has been a part of the show now for an astounding 18 seasons.
Webster County Citizen

‘NCIS’: McGee’s Mother-in-Law, Communication Problems & Secrets (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 7 “Docked.”]. Communication is key in the latest NCIS episode — whether over app or in person, about the case or a vacation. And some are more open than others to making changes. Take, for instance, Special Agent Nick...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Gary Cole speaks out after replacing Mark Harmon as lead actor

NCIS star Gary Cole has reassured fans that he's "not trying to be" Mark Harmon as he takes over as lead on the popular crime drama. While the actor's character, former FBI officer Alden Parker, is set to be introduced as the titular team's new special agent in charge, following news of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Harmon) retirement to Alaska, Cole is keen for viewers to see Parker as his own person.
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
