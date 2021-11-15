ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Live or travel in Snohomish County? You’re invited to help redesign bus network for arrival of light rail

 3 days ago

Community Transit is asking those who live and travel in Snohomish County to assist in redesigning local bus service to better serve the county when light rail reaches Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline in 2024. The online survey, available in five languages will be open through Dec. 17:. English:...

Statewide four-year program of multimodal transportation projects ready for public review

A compilation of prioritized transportation improvements projects is now ready for public review and comment, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release. More than 1,300 statewide transportation improvement projects using $4.5 billion in federal funds are included in the 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP for short.
TRAFFIC
City of Lynnwood launches Community Equity Survey

Lynnwood has launched a Community Equity Survey aimed at helping the city learn more about residents’ experiences in Lynnwood. The survey is anonymous and will take 20 minutes to complete. You can fill it out online by visiting www.LynnwoodWA.gov/EquitySurvey. For questions or to request a paper survey or a large...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Port Authority Working On Improvements To South Hills Junction

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Snohomish County, WA
Government
HeraldNet

Outdoors classes and activities around Snohomish County

The listings include Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest updates and REI Lynnwood workshops. Outdoor yoga: Get your Tuesdays off to a good start with a free yoga class — and do it outdoors if you have a portable device. The Everett Public Library presents “Morning Yoga for Every Body” with local yoga instructor Diane Brooks via Crowdcast. This series of five virtual classes each Tuesday in November is suitable for all experience and fitness levels. Drop in for one or all sessions. Classes are being held at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Register for the free class at crowdcast.io/e/morningyoga. Call 425-257-8000 or go to www.epls.org for more information.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
HeraldNet

Home and garden events and resources around Snohomish County

Home and garden events and resources around Snohomish County. Snohomish Garden Club: The club’s next general meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Snohomish Senior Center. A guest speaker will follow the regular meeting. To attend by Zoom, go to snohomishgardenclub.com to register. Get wild: The Camano...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Transportation Receives $50 Million Grant To Improve Baltimore’s East-West Corridor

Baltimore (WJZ) — Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDT) announced that they will be investing $50 million in public transportation infrastructure for Baltimore’s East-West Corrider. The project will enhance 10-mile route, which reaches from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County, by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure The money will be sourced from a $22 million grant from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, with another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from BCDT. The goal of this project is to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

SEPTA Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement With Delaware County Operators

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has reached a tentative contract agreement with suburban operators. Transit Workers Union Local 1594 represents approximately 365 bus and light rail operators who work out of Delaware County. The current contract expires at midnight. The new deal would provide raises of 3% in each of the next two years. It also has a one-time pandemic payment, and it adds Juneteenth as a holiday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds resident announces campaign for Snohomish County Prosecutor

Snohomish County Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Jason Cummings announced Thursday he will be running for Snohomish County Prosecutor in the 2022 election. Cummings has spent nearly 25 years at the Prosecutor’s Office, serving as Chief Civil Deputy for the last 14 years. The announcement comes just days after Prosecutor Adam Cornell, also of Edmonds, announced he would not seek re-election.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA

