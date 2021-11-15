Release Date for Elvis Presley Movie from Warner Bros. Gets Delayed in Summer 2022

The 2022 release of Baz Luhrmann’s much anticipated Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, will have a three-week delay.

Today (November 15th) Warner Bros. announced that its full-length cinematic drama following the life of the King of Rock and Roll will no longer debut in theaters on June 3rd, 2022. Instead, the movie will premiere on June 22nd. The production studio also noted that Elvis will not be immediately available on HBO or HBO Max.

The film will center around the difficult relationship of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story covers over 20 years of Presley’s life and will showcase how the singer became a pop culture phenomenon while also portraying the changing climate of America’s political and cultural world.

The movie stars Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Shonka Dukureh, Shannon Sanders, Lenesha Randolph, Jordan Holland, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Alton Mason. And Olivia DeJonge will portray Priscilla Presley.

Baz Luhrmann directed and produced the movie. He also co-wrote the Screenplay with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner.

Nancy Sinatra Calls Elvis Presley the ‘Funniest Man’ She Ever Knew

In a recent interview, Nancy Sinatra remembered Elvis Presley as a “wonderful man” with an absolutely amazing sense of humor.

Singer and actress Nancy Sinatra recently opened up to People about her longtime friendship with Elvis Presley. Nancy was a longtime friend of Elvis—the King—Presley. She met the singer when she was only a teenager. And she went on to star as his love interest, Susan Jacks, in his 1968 flick Speedway. The two remained close until Elvis’s death in 1977.

According to Nancy, Elvis was a beautifully complicated person.

“I know he was the funniest man and probably the most serious man I knew,” she shared. “Both people in one. He made me laugh so hard. And at the same time, he would call me late at night to discuss things like the ghetto and his concern for people in the ghetto.”

She went on to explain that “most people who follow his life probably are aware of his sensitivity,” but it’s a shame that people don’t know about the other sides of the infamous singer.

“His humor was silly and self-deprecating,” Nancy continued. “He made fun of himself, which is a very endearing quality to have. We did have fun, that’s for sure.”

Because of their close friendship, fans speculated that the two dated in secret. And while Nancy did admit that she and Elvis often shared some “friendly flirting,” their relationship was completely platonic.

“Elvis was lovely. What a great guy. What a sweet, polite, wonderful man,” she shared. “He treated me as a good friend.”