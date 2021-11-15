ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Release Date for Elvis Presley Movie from Warner Bros. Gets Delayed in Summer 2022

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqCD3_0cxbqkyF00

The 2022 release of Baz Luhrmann’s much anticipated Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, will have a three-week delay.

Today (November 15th) Warner Bros. announced that its full-length cinematic drama following the life of the King of Rock and Roll will no longer debut in theaters on June 3rd, 2022. Instead, the movie will premiere on June 22nd. The production studio also noted that Elvis will not be immediately available on HBO or HBO Max.

The film will center around the difficult relationship of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story covers over 20 years of Presley’s life and will showcase how the singer became a pop culture phenomenon while also portraying the changing climate of America’s political and cultural world.

The movie stars Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Shonka Dukureh, Shannon Sanders, Lenesha Randolph, Jordan Holland, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Alton Mason. And Olivia DeJonge will portray Priscilla Presley.

Baz Luhrmann directed and produced the movie. He also co-wrote the Screenplay with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner.

Nancy Sinatra Calls Elvis Presley the ‘Funniest Man’ She Ever Knew

In a recent interview, Nancy Sinatra remembered Elvis Presley as a “wonderful man” with an absolutely amazing sense of humor.

Singer and actress Nancy Sinatra recently opened up to People about her longtime friendship with Elvis Presley. Nancy was a longtime friend of Elvis—the King—Presley. She met the singer when she was only a teenager. And she went on to star as his love interest, Susan Jacks, in his 1968 flick Speedway. The two remained close until Elvis’s death in 1977.

According to Nancy, Elvis was a beautifully complicated person.

“I know he was the funniest man and probably the most serious man I knew,” she shared. “Both people in one. He made me laugh so hard. And at the same time, he would call me late at night to discuss things like the ghetto and his concern for people in the ghetto.”

She went on to explain that “most people who follow his life probably are aware of his sensitivity,” but it’s a shame that people don’t know about the other sides of the infamous singer.

“His humor was silly and self-deprecating,” Nancy continued. “He made fun of himself, which is a very endearing quality to have. We did have fun, that’s for sure.”

Because of their close friendship, fans speculated that the two dated in secret. And while Nancy did admit that she and Elvis often shared some “friendly flirting,” their relationship was completely platonic.

“Elvis was lovely. What a great guy. What a sweet, polite, wonderful man,” she shared. “He treated me as a good friend.”

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Biopic: See First Look at Actor Playing the King

Fans of the King of Rock and Roll can finally get a look as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Actor” Austin Butler brings Elvis Presley back to life on the big screen. Butler stars in the upcoming biopic film directed by Baz Luhrmann (“The Great Gatsby,” “Romeo + Juliet,” and “Moulin Rouge!”). Luhrmann just shared the first look at some of the footage from the currently unnamed movie.
MOVIES
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Gary Clark Jr.
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Tom Hanks
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Austin Butler's Resemblance to Elvis Presley Is Clear in the New Biopic — Here's a First Look

Austin Butler is taking on the role of a lifetime as the "King of Rock and Roll." The 27-year-old is set to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new biopic about the legendary singer, which is officially set to premiere on June 24, 2022. In a short teaser clip, Luhrmann shared some exclusive footage of Butler channeling Presley. From the looks of it, it seems like the actor has the rock and roll legend down pat — from his famous strut down to his cool demeanor.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Luke Bryan's impression of Elvis Presley will leave you all shook up

Luke Bryan is paying his respects to the King. The country singer, 45, showed off his Elvis Presley impression to his fellow "American Idol" judge, Katy Perry, as she guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Bryan sang a few bars of Presley’s 1970 hit single, “The Wonder of You,” which was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Speedway
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Elvis First Look: Make Way For The King

The King of Rock 'N Roll has entered the building. Director Baz Luhrmann has opted for a little less conversation and a little more action about his upcoming Elvis Presley movie, dropping a hunk o' burning love in the form of a first look at Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll in the untitled film that arrives in the summer.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

​Austin Butler Perfectly Channels Elvis In 1st Look At Upcoming Movie — Watch

Austin Butler is Elvis. Director Baz Luhrmann shared the first look at Austin playing the King of Rock & Roll in the forthcoming biopic, and it’s absolutely epic. Big news came out on Monday (Nov. 15) for Elvis Presley fans. Film director Baz Luhrmann took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer of the upcoming Elvis biopic, and revealed its theatrical release date is June 24, 2022. The 20-second clip shows actor Austin Butler, 30, in character as the King of Rock and Roll while Elvis’ song “Suspicious Minds” played. Austin could only be seen from behind, wearing two of Elvis’ iconic outfits: the first being the black leather jacket, and the second a white suit. Baz, 59, captioned the clip, “Elvis Monday. Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022. #Elvis #TCB.”
MOVIES
bestclassicbands.com

Elvis Presley Shines on Covers From New ‘Back in Nashville’ Collection

The new title features 82 original recordings capturing Elvis and his musicians live-in-the-studio laying down performances intended for later release. (It’s also offered as a 2-LP set.) These sessions chronicle the last time Elvis would record in Nashville. Some of Elvis’ 1971 Nashville studio recordings appeared, with subsequent orchestral and vocal overdubs, on the seasonal collection Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas (1971), the Grammy-winning gospel album He Touched Me (1972), Elvis Now (1972) and 1973’s Elvis.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Biopic Director Baz Luhrmann Shows Sensational New Footage From Film

Baz Luhrmann, the director of the new upcoming Elvis biopic, has released some new footage from the film. He took to Twitter to unveil some never-before-seen footage from the biopic featuring actor Austin Butler as Elvis Presley himself. “Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022,” Luhrmann writes alongside the footage.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal’s 1992 Movie ‘Under Siege’ Being Remade

Steven Seagal’s 1992 cult classic Under Siege is getting a reboot, and filming is already underway at Warner Bros. studio. Today (November 17th), Deadline confirmed that director Timo Tjahjanto and writer Umair Aleem have teamed up with Warner Bros. and HBO Max to develop the newest installment of the classic action flick.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Star Trek Movie Release Date Got Delayed

Some time ago, we learned that WandaVision director Matt Shakman has been set to direct the next Star Trek movie which will be written by Sierra Burgess Is a Loser writer Lindsay Beer and Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The film was initially scheduled to be released in summer 2023, but now we learned that it has been pushed back for a few more months.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

294K+
Followers
30K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy