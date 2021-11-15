Save Mart Adds Robust Food Line to Private Label Portfolio

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas—Benchmark Pyramid has added 34 hotels to its management portfolio in recent months, as the company sees a surge of demand across all areas of its business in both acquisitions and new management contracts. The new properties in the United States include both select- and full-service brands by Marriott, Hilton, and IHG, and range in location from Michigan to Texas. In Europe, additions to the portfolio have included three English properties: Staverton Estate in Daventry, Yotel in Manchester, and London EDITION in the capital. Benchmark Pyramid has also taken on new assignments in Spain’s Mallorca, Ibiza, and Barcelona for an additional 12 hotels. The news brings Benchmark Pyramid’s worldwide portfolio to more than 230 properties in the United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO