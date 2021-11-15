ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardenas Markets Foundation Awards $118K in Scholarships

By Lynn Petrak
Cover picture for the articleCardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the United States, is investing in the future of its communities by awarding 59 scholarships to local students pursuing a higher education degree while serving those around...

