Cardenas Markets Foundation Awards $118K in Scholarships

On October 12, the Classified and Administrative Staff Organization (CASO) at Northland Pioneer College (NPC), awarded $500 scholarships to three outstanding NPC students. Tyler Allen of Concho is dual-enrolled as a second-year student in NPC’s Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program as well as in Arizona State University’s (ASU’s), Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. This is a challenge reserved for only the most qualified and hard-working students. In addition to being a full-time student, and working full-time, Allen is the president of NPC’s Alpha Gamma Tau chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for community college students. Her educational goals include earning a Master of Science in Nursing, with a specialty in acute care gerontology, followed by a doctoral degree in public health policy. Allen will earn her Associate Degree in Nursing from NPC this May.

