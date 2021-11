The Oklahoma State Health Department has launched a new tool to better show COVID-19 data. It's a map that shows vaccine rates, case rates, and more, broken up by zip code. Some of the data has already been available online but it’s now in a new format and according to the health department, easier to read. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says the new system is the result of feedback from the public. A lot of people complained that the data they wanted to find was not user-friendly.

