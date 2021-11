Community parks and recreation department plans educational, fun event to celebrate winter holidaysIn an overall effort to be more inclusive this holiday season, the city of Sandy will host a drive-thru Season of Giving event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will highlight traditions of the numerous winter holidays celebrated by members of the Sandy community, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Boxing Day and St. Lucia Day. Refreshments of coffee, cocoa and Sandy-inspired cookies made by local baker Brittany Berg will be provided, and Sandy's Helping Hands will pass out cocoa bombs to take home. ...

SANDY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO