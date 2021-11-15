ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Eagles linebacker from Super Bowl-winning team charged with 3 felonies in traffic stop

By Chris Franklin
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
A former linebacker on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop in Florida this past weekend. According to TMZ Sports, Nigel Bradham was arrested Saturday after he was pulled over in Leon County, Fla., because the license plate on his Corvette did not...

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

