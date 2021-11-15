Ex-Eagles linebacker from Super Bowl-winning team charged with 3 felonies in traffic stop

Packer Special Teams, the other guy’s brake pads:. I’ve been watching football in my sweat pants and criticizing world class athletes for more than 30 years. In that time I have never, NEVER, seen a special teams unit do what the Packer special teams did yesterday. They literally did everything wrong for 3 quarters. They were accountable for a +/- point differential of -9. -9! In a game you lost by 6, on the road, against Patrick Mahomes. In a three phase game; offense, defense, and special teams; you can’t have the unit that’s on the field for the shortest amount of time be -9 in points! Especially when you’ve essentially got a rookie quarterback making his first start. It is incomprehensible how they can be this bad. I’m never one to advocate for someone else losing their job, and I’m not going to start now, but Maurice Drayton: What the hell, dude? How can such simple stuff seem so difficult for this unit? I don’t even need them to be good, just be SERVICEABLE. Field punts cleanly with a fair catch. Get the football set laces out for a field goal. LACES OUT, DAN. It was infuriating to watch, particularly when the defense is playing it’s ass off and Jordan Love is battling to get on track on the road.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO